Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 84,800 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,878,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter.

TCAF opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

