Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

