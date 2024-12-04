Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 56,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.