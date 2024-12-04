Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 203,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $215.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.20. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

