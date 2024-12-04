Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 559,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,631 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 195.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

