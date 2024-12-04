Rockwell Automation (ROK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/26/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Rockwell Automation is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Rockwell Automation is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Rockwell Automation was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $255.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $288.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $270.00 to $288.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $293.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $293.15. 120,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,420. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.07, for a total transaction of $132,660.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,536. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,746 shares of company stock worth $9,152,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,648,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,839,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,865,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,802,000 after buying an additional 390,784 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 162,058.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,185,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,227,000 after buying an additional 1,184,648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,128,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,041,000 after buying an additional 67,684 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

