Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

CNM stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 0.3% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,426,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,697,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,177,000 after purchasing an additional 489,224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,250,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,761,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,029,000 after buying an additional 1,073,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

