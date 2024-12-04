Royce Value Trust Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. 300,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,049. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

