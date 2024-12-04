RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,419 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $173,518.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,183.76. The trade was a 25.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,096.82. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXST. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

