Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Saia by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Saia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Saia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Saia by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Saia Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $547.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.90 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $488.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.00.

Saia Company Profile



Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

