Sayan Chakraborty Sells 5,498 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,369,458. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Workday Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Workday stock traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.06. 2,698,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,632. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.14.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Workday by 4,766.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 177.4% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

