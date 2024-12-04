Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,061,086.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,959.70. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 18,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $603,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,014.82. This trade represents a 21.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Schneider National by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Schneider National by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Schneider National by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

