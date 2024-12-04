Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Select Medical stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 1,936,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $463,980. This represents a 59.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,819,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Select Medical by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

