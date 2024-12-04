SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,673,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,158. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $114,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,757.60. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,952,197.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,169,917.83. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,448 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.04.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

