Shannon Thyme Klinger Sells 1,418 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 114 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $8,776.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 230.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

