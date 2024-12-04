Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for iomart Group (LON:IOM)

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.
iomart Group Price Performance
Shares of iomart Group stock opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,490.00 and a beta of 0.58. iomart Group has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 166.20 ($2.11).
About iomart Group
