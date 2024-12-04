Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for iomart Group (LON:IOM)

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

iomart Group Price Performance

Shares of iomart Group stock opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,490.00 and a beta of 0.58. iomart Group has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 166.20 ($2.11).

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

