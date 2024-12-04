Short Interest in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Declines By 9.9%

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,200 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 695,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

ADX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 231,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,858. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.96 per share. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,482.44. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $108,059.58. This trade represents a 30.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

