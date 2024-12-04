Short Interest in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Declines By 9.9%

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,200 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 695,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
ADX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 231,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,858. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.96 per share. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
