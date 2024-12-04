Short Interest in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Declines By 8.7%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 796,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,511.68. This represents a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $15,508,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $920,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.00. Allegion has a 1 year low of $104.25 and a 1 year high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

