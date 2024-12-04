Short Interest in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Drops By 8.2%

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Banc of California from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Banc of California from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Banc of California Stock Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Banc of California by 146.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. 404,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $431.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.37%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

