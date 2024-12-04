Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Expands By 10.9%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGR stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0973 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

