Short Interest in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Decreases By 7.5%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Get Certara alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT

Certara Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,777. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,503.73. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,658.16. This represents a 33.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,292,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Certara by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,015,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Certara by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,901,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,006 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP grew its stake in shares of Certara by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,308,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 791,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Certara by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,206,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 530,598 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.