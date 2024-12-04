Short Interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Grows By 8.5%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 727,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 141.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CKPT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 239,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,484. The company has a market capitalization of $199.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

