Short Interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expands By 10.0%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,550,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 30,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup
Institutional Trading of Citigroup
Citigroup Stock Performance
NYSE:C traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,059,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,360,361. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.