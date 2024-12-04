Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Grows By 6.4%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.75.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.57 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 278.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
