Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Grows By 6.4%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.57 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $135,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,511.02. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,291 shares of company stock worth $165,666. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 278.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

