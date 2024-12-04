Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Declines By 11.6%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

Shares of CRESY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 359,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,823. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $294.43 million for the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s previous dividend of $0.38. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth $821,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 282,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68,606 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at about $884,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

