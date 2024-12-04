Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Rises By 11.1%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. 731,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.80 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.48%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

