Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Drops By 12.9%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Enerflex Stock Performance
Shares of EFXT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 260,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,639. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.
Enerflex Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -17.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
