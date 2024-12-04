Short Interest in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Grows By 11.0%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,771,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,885,000 after buying an additional 353,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,001,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,619,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,873 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 94,919.7% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,957,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

