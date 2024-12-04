Short Interest in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) Increases By 11.2%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ EPRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 15,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,627. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

