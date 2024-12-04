Short Interest in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Rises By 8.5%

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 67,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Finance of America Companies Stock Performance

Shares of FOA traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. 48,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Finance of America Companies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.54. Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $290.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Finance of America Companies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Finance of America Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group cut Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

