Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expands By 11.5%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 763,359 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $1,404,580.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,657,264 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,365.76. This represents a 26.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 58.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 71,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.4% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.
