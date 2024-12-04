Short Interest in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Declines By 11.0%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,130,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 12,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Freshworks Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of FRSH stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,119. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $24.98.
Insider Activity
In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $52,331.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,478.01. The trade was a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $102,798.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,428.43. This represents a 26.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $300,201 in the last 90 days. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRSH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FRSH
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Freshworks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.