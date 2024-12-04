Short Interest in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Declines By 11.0%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,130,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 12,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRSH stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,119. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

Insider Activity

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $52,331.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,478.01. The trade was a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $102,798.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,428.43. This represents a 26.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $300,201 in the last 90 days. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Freshworks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,290,000 after acquiring an additional 313,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,750,000 after buying an additional 66,342 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,945,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,934,000 after buying an additional 604,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Freshworks by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,428,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 239,671 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRSH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

