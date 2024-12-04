Short Interest in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC) Grows By 8.2%

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Lights Acquisition Price Performance

GLAC remained flat at $10.62 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,203. Global Lights Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Lights Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth $113,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Global Lights Acquisition by 1,402.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

