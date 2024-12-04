Short Interest in Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Grows By 9.4%

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of DAX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. 2,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,602. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 452.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

