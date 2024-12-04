Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Drops By 8.4%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

GHG stock remained flat at $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

