Solayer SOL Trading Up 1.4% This Week (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Solayer SOL has a total market capitalization of $162.52 million and approximately $32,535.50 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solayer SOL has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Solayer SOL token can currently be purchased for $242.90 or 0.00253115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Solayer SOL

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 1,203,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 1,213,242.37309315. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 246.04994467 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $30,895.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

