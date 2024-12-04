SoundThinking, Inc.’s Pascal Levensohn to Step Down from Board of Directors

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) recently announced that Pascal Levensohn will not stand for reelection as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Levensohn, a Class II director who has been a part of the Board since 2007, currently serves as the Chair of the Board and a member of the Audit Committee.

Levensohn will fulfill his duties until his departure is effective immediately following the election of directors at the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. According to the company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Levensohn’s decision not to seek reelection is not due to any disagreements with the Company regarding its operations, policies, or practices.

In response to Levensohn’s impending departure, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board has engaged a search firm to identify potential new director candidates. This move signifies SoundThinking’s commitment to maintaining a strong and diverse Board of Directors.

The filing also included a signature from Ralph A. Clark, President, and Chief Executive Officer of SoundThinking, Inc., certifying the accuracy of the report dated December 2, 2024.

