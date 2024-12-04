SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $210.18 and last traded at $210.18, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.44.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.35. The company has a market capitalization of $921.49 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

