SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,840,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after buying an additional 2,389,144 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,572,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.