SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

