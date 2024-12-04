Splash Beverage Group FY2024 EPS Boosted by Roth Capital

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Splash Beverage Group from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -1.23. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Splash Beverage Group stock. Choreo LLC grew its position in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) by 4,390.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335,185 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 2.63% of Splash Beverage Group worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

