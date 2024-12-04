Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

URNJ opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.