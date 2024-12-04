STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of STAG Industrial worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 149.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

