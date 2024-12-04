Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352,783 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.08% of Stellantis worth $36,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 7.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 52.9% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.
Stellantis Price Performance
STLA stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
