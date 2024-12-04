Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Stria Lithium Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 21.72 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

