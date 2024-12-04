Strike Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Strike token can now be bought for about $10.16 or 0.00010600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $54.76 million and $14.77 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Strike

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,389,055 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

