Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Short Interest Update

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPCR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.
NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93 and a beta of -3.41.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
