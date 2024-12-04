Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Short Interest Update

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPCR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 196.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,238,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,348,000 after buying an additional 820,589 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,623,000 after purchasing an additional 602,609 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 590,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 441,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,128,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,977,000 after purchasing an additional 383,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93 and a beta of -3.41.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

