Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,769,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after acquiring an additional 221,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,128,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,977,000 after purchasing an additional 383,635 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,623,000 after purchasing an additional 602,609 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,204,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,407,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,531,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
