Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Trading Up 7.5% – What’s Next?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 4,657,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 14,829,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Surface Transforms Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

