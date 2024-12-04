Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Marcho Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Marcho Partners LLP lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 6.0% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,721,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,767,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,995,984,000 after buying an additional 359,854 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,423,000 after acquiring an additional 122,828 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,359 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,133 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $198.89 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

